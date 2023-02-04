OPAS presents the romantic and adventure-filled new musical "Anastasia" at Rudder Auditorium (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station) at 7:30 p.m., March 28-29. From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic "Ragtime," this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Tickets: $29-102, available aby calling the MSC Box Office at 979-845-1234.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Seth Broesche Memorial Calf Roping, 10 a.m. Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

GriefShare seminar, 4-5:45 p.m. every Sunday through April 2, Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. Support group for people experiencing loss. Information: contact Rhonda Raphael at 979-693-4403 or rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org.

ENTERTAINMENT

Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra: Polish Songs, Rudder Theater, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. $55 adults; $10 students and children.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

MONDAY

EVENTS

"Sewing Hope," 5:30 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Drive W. Sister Rosemary Nyirumbe of the Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus based in Juba, South Sudan, and one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world in 2014, is brought in to speak by The Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs at the Bush School of Government & Public Service at Texas A&M University.

Czech language class, 7-8:30 p.m. every Monday through April 24, St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Activity Center, 600 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Cost: $35 per semester. Information: Marie Dulak at 979-324-7871 or mdulak52@gmail.com.