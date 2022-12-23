Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 24

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to noon today. Closed Christmas Day. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.