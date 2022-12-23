Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 24

SATURDAY
Santa's Wonderland, 3 p.m.-midnight (3-11 p.m. Christmas Day), 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Daily through Dec. 30.
Christmas in the Park, 6-11 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station. Shuttles run 4 p.m.-midnight from Post Oak Mall parking lot. Daily through Jan. 1.
Delvin Twitter and Rick Stearns, 6 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.
Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to noon today. Closed Christmas Day. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.
Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.