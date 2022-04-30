Calendar for Saturday, April 30

In honor of Friday the 13th, StageCenter Community Theatre presents “Feeling Lucky? An OffCenter ‘Horror’ Comedy Show” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 13. facebook.com/stagecentertheatre.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Final Review, 8:30 a.m. to noon on the Texas A&M campus. Two groupings of the Corps of Cadets step off the Quad and pass in review at Kyle Field. First pass starts at 8:30 a.m., the second starts at 10:15.

Deanville Railroad Depot reopening and showcase, 10:30 a.m. at Sons of Hermann Hall in Deanville. The depot reopens after a $150,000 restoration to how it appeared in 1913. As part of the grand opening, 14 orphans who were brought into Burleson County on an orphan train will be remembered.

International Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at ILTexas Aggieland High School, 2611 Texas Ave. S., College Station. Event features international food, performances and activities.

BCS Spring Parade of Homes, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association presents the parade of homes. Tickets are $10 and are also valid Sunday and May 7-8.

Rally at the Ranch H-D Stunt Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Event includes a stunt show, entertainment, vendors, food trucks and door prizes. theranchhd.com.

Community Fun Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brazos County Health District. Event includes activities, games for kids, COVID-19 vaccine shots and boosters.

Central Texas Youth Rodeo Association Rodeo, 9 a.m. at Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Event includes youth rodeo events for five age groups.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Community Yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan.

Yoga on the Green, 9 a.m. at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Punk Rock Yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave., Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT Bart Crow, 8 p.m. at the Old Post Office, 102 West Fox, Caldwell. $40.

Red Iron Push, 7:30 p.m. at Cavalry Court Hotel & the Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Cody Joe Hodges, Morgan Ashley and Keith Michael, doors at 8 p.m., at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St., Downtown Bryan.

Risky Liver Band, 9 p.m. at Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road, Bryan.

Ricky Montijo, 9 p.m. at Hershel’s at the Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Zackary Burnett, 7 to 10 p.m., at Front Porch Live Music Series at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 6:30 p.m. at Lick Creek Park Amphitheater in College Station. The Blinn-Bryan Theatre Troupe presents this adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play. Free.

“The Turn of the Screw,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. StageCenter presents this ghostly English tale by Henry James, adapted by Jack Neary and directed by Robin Sutton.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

The Art of Gemology, through July 9 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Painting My Legacy, through May 31 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by June Dudley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Texas on Paper, through May 29 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper.

Space: Now You See It, through May 15 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit explores how floral art installations inhabit and alter perceptions of space and depth of field. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/floralspace.

Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.