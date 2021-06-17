Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Scotty's House will have an orientation for new volunteers on Tuesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Registration is required for the online event, which will cover volunteer opportunities and the services the organization provides to Brazos Valley children and families. For more information or to register, email mscarpace@scottyshouse.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Bake sale, 1 to 8 p.m. at the North Zulch Fire Department, 524 Trinity Ave. Proceeds will benefit the North Zulch High School cheerleaders. Anyone interested in making a purchase or contributing to the cheer squad is invited to stop by.
The Savannah Sipping Society, 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $12 to $15 and available at stagecenter.net. Recommended for ages 13 and older.
Soapmaking workshop, 6 p.m. at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Renee Britten of Cast Iron Soaps will teach the introductory class. The cost is $35.
Light it Up, 6 p.m. at Milano High School, 600 N. 6th St. in Milano. A fundraiser for the purchase and installation of lights on the high school baseball field. The event includes a chicken dinner, silent auction, T-shirt sales and an alumni softball game.
Friday Night Dance Party, 7 p.m. at Brazos Ballroom Dance, 501 Graham Road in College Station. Lessons and open dancing. $10 per person.
LIVE MUSIC
Sounds of Summer concert series, 6:30 p.m. at 200 E. McAlpine St. in downtown Navasota. The Zydeco Gators will perform. Food trucks and children's activities will be on site. Free.
Front Porch Music Series, 7 to 10 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. century-square.com/events.
Mike Ryan, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry's, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets are $15. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
The Broken Spokes, 7:30 p.m. at The Canteen Bar & Grill in Cavalry Court in College Station. Free.
Karl Rehn, 7 p.m. at Paolo's Italian Kitchen, 809 University Drive in College Station. Free.
Nash Daniels and Kerosene Pipedreams, 8 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. Free.
Justin Cole, 7 p.m. at Wheel's Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. Free.
Bubba Westly, 9 p.m. at Legends Billiards, 100 W. Main St. in Brenham. Free.
Tracy Robles, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
EXHIBITS
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Outwards/Inwards, through July 6 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A mix of charcoal and digital media from Krislyn Koehn. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit explores water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.