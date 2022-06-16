Calendar for Friday, June 17

Summer Film Series, 7 p.m. at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. "Atlantis: The Lost Empire" will be screened. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Coolers are allowed, no pets or glass containers. Games and free refreshments start at 7 p.m. and the movie starts after sundown. The 2001 animated film is being shown in conjunction with two exhibits at the Bush Library and Museum: "Texas Sea Grant: 50 Years of Science and Stewardship" and "Oceans of Plastic."

"A World of Color" quilt show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. The Brazos Bluebonnet Quilt Guild presents its 33rd quilt show, with featured quilter Christa Watson. Proceeds benefit the guild's funding of scholarships and education programs. bbquiltguild.org.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Newsies," 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave., Suite 500. The Tony Award-winning musical is based on the newsboys' strike against Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst in 1899. Featuring songs by Alan Menken. $10-$20. theatrecompany.com.

“Steel Magnolias,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Robert Harling’s play about a group of friends in a small Louisiana town was the inspiration for the 1989 feature film. Directed by Micaela Eagle. $10. stagecenter.net.

“The Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” 8 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. The play about the long-term friendships among five women was written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. It is directed by Carolyn Houston Boone. $15 and $27. unitybrenham.org.

CrossRoads, 7 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

Bill Bertrand Country Dance Band, 8 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Garrett Snowden, 9 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Brazos Valley All Star Band, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Greg Tivis, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Call Play, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Front Porch Live Music, 170 Century Square Drive.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Wild/LIFE: Guild of Book Workers Triannual Exhibition, through June 24 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M campus. A collection of 50 works by the members of the Guild of Book Workers interpreting the theme of wildlife. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Primal Forces: Earth, through June 25 at the James R. Reynolds Student Art Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. A curated collection of artwork depicting the Earth’s beauty through fabrics. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Oceans of Plastic, through July 5 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

The Art of Gemology, through July 9 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.