Calendar for Friday, July 29

“Mandela: The Official Exhibition” opening, 9:30 a.m., George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. It continues through Aug. 23, 2023.

Founders Night, 7 to 10 p.m., Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce presents its annual celebration of the establishment and development of Bryan and College Station. The event includes food, drinks, gaming and live music. bcschamber.org.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Annie Jr.,” 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. The Theatre Company presents the musical with performers from the theater’s annual workshop of kindergartners through fifth graders. $10. theatrecompany.com.

“Cinderella,” 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St., Brenham. The fairy tale is told in the style of English pantomime, and the cast features children in Unity’s summer drama camp. Directed by Unity’s executive artistic director Kate Revnell-Smith. $10 and $15. unitybrenham.org.

Sounds of Summer concert series, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., outside of Navasota City Hall, 200 E. McAlpine St. in downtown Navasota. The city of Navasota presents the Stephen Sweeten Band. Free. Lawn chairs are encouraged. Food and drink vendors will be on site.

Element Jazz Band, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Oliver Penn, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive.

Brazos Valley All Star Band, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Garrett Snowden, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Texas Unlimited Band, 8 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Koka Kola Cowboys, The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

George Bush: An Environmental President, through Monday at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit explores President George H.W. Bush’s environmental initiatives, including the Clean Air Act Amendment, the Oceans Act and the Everglades National Park Expansion Act. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Oceans of Plastic, through Monday at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Saved By the Bell: Celebrating Art Education in the Brazos Valley, through Aug. 11 at Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. Exhibit includes works by more than a dozen current and retired teachers in the Brazos Valley. Open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.