Calendar for Friday, Jan. 27

Looking for something to do on Valentine's Day? Check out "Love Letters" for its sole performance at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at StageCenter Theatre (218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan). The story tells the tale of two childhood friends who become romantically involved and then separated through college, war and other relationships. The true meaning of their relationship comes to light through the last love letter. Tickets: $18, available at stagecenter.net.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Preserving the Harvest canning class, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Brazos County Extension Office, 4153 County Park Court in Bryan.

Sixth annual Tattoo Expo, 1-11 p.m., Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. $20 at the door ($15 before 5 p.m.)

Aggieland Trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station; 7 p.m., Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park, 2200 Bomber Dr. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Johnny & Lise, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

"Mamma Mia, the Musical," 7 p.m., A&M Consolidated Tiger Theater, 1801 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S. in College Station. $15 adults/$10 students.

Dan Whitaker, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Ryder Grimes, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

Nash Daniels, 9 p.m., 5 Knocks Speakeasy, LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Mike Ryan with David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m., Hurricane Harry's, 131 College Ave. in College Station.

Ghostwriter, Amanda Hickey & the Bruises, Carnage Guisada, 9 p.m., 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.