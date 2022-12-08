Calendar for Friday, Dec. 9

In case you missed it the first time, Post Oak Mall is offering another Santa Paws Pet Photo Night from 4-7 p.m. Monday outside JC Penney. Pets are required to be on a leash or in a carrier and will not be allowed in any other area of the mall. Photo packages are available for purchase.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Southern Classic Youth Livestock Project Experience, 4 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Rd. in Bryan. The Southern Classic Beef, Lamb, Goat and Swine Clinic and Prospect Show is designed to provide an educational opportunity for 4-H and FFA families needing experience in the show ring. Registration fee: $50; register at walker.agrilife.org/southern-classic-registration/

Christmas in the Park, 6-10 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station. Shuttles run 4 p.m.-midnight from Post Oak Mall parking lot. 1-mile Jingle Bell Fun Run starts at 6 p.m.

Santa's Wonderland, 6 p.m.-midnight, 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

Holiday Night Bazaar, 6-10 p.m., The Local at Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Holiday party, 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m., Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. Free.

Recess Like an Adult, 7-9 p.m., Bryan Midtown Park, 2200 Bomber Dr. in Bryan. Trivia, kickball, cornhole, kan jam.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Titanic The Musical," 7 p.m., The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station, 3125 Texas Ave. Suite 500 in Bryan. Runs through Dec. 11. Tickets: theatrecompany.com/tickets

"The Game's Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays," 7 p.m., Navasota Theatre Alliance, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota.

"A Christmas Story," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Runs through Dec. 17. Tickets: stagecenter.net/tickets or call 979-823-4297.

Great American Boxcar Chorus Holiday Revue, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Lindsey Beaver and Brad Stivers, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Taylor Branch & the Lone Star Ramblers, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

Estate Sale Band, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Passion for Art: 25 Years of the Texas Art Collectors Organization, through Dec. 17 at the Stark Galleries at Texas A&M's Memorial Student Center. This exhibition conveys the stories of TACO members through shared interests and experiences, while celebrating the broad spectrum of Texas art and the diversity of the member’s collections. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-4 p.m.

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.