Caldwell Motel burns down; all residents accounted for

The Caldwell Motel burned down Tuesday and the motel was a "total loss," according to Caldwell Fire Chief David Pevehouse.

Nobody was killed in the fire, Pevehouse said, though three people were unaccounted for earlier in the day. Firefighters arrived on the scene on Highway 21 around 2:30 p.m. and were still putting out hot spots at 8:30, Pevehouse said.

Pevehouse said the last of the missing persons was tracked down early in the evening. "I learned about 10 minutes ago that everyone is accounted for," he said.

Caldwell Police Chief Charles Barnes said 37 people were staying at the motel, and displaced guests were being housed at the Caldwell Civic Center.

Financial donations were being managed by the American Red Cross and the United Way of Brazos Valley. Text CaldwellFire to 4-1-4-4-4 to donate.