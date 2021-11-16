BVCOG celebrates 2021 graduates in FSS and GED programs

Lister said during her time in the FSS program she opened several businesses and is currently working on opening another one. She has a retail shop in Somerville and an online shop, and works as a maintenance supervisor at a property management office.

“I run the entire office and that has always been one of my goals," she said. "I started at the very bottom and now I am here.”

Her children range from 5 to 15 years old, and she said they have been a constant motivation in continuing to achieve her goals.

“I just want people to know that you have to have drive and perseverance, and you can literally do anything (you can imagine),” Lister said.

Christy Richardson and Kristina Polk, who are representatives of BVCOG Child Care Services, also presented graduation gifts to Dershika Crawford and Elizabeth Rodriguez.

Harold Womble, the program manager for the Housing Voucher Program, shared encouraging statistics with the graduates to conclude the ceremony.