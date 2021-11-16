BVCOG celebrates 2021 graduates in FSS and GED programs

Thirty-two graduates from the Family Self-Sufficiency and General Educational Development programs began the next chapter of their lives Tuesday as the Brazos Valley Council of Governments held its annual fall graduation at the Center for Regional Service Center in Bryan.
BVCOG distributed diplomas and checks to some of the graduates.
Keynote speaker Melisa Day, who graduated from the GED program last year, opened the ceremony by encouraging graduates to look forward to the future.
“The road we have had to travel was not an easy one. When life wants to put us down, it is not easy to get back up and keep going,” Day said. “Don’t easily throw in the towel … you have the sweetest success story yet. Don’t let anybody stop you and be a trailblazer.”
Jay Meador, who is the director of Family Self-Sufficiency Financial Coaching, said when he met Day she was homeless and without a vehicle. He said she is working toward purchasing a house soon and now has a vehicle. He said she is a member of numerous organizations within the BVCOG and plans to pursue entrepreneurship.
Meador told the graduates in spite of them graduating during a pandemic they were able to accomplish their goals.
“Determine what you are made of and where you put your faith,” he said. “A lot of people are going to be jealous of your success and will want to keep you down. Ignore them. Stay around positive people who support you.”
He reminded students he would always be available to them as financial advisor as they continue their journey outside of the GED and FSS programs.
The free GED program through BVCOG provides education to students so they can successfully pass the GED exam. Students take classes Monday through Thursday in math, writing, reading, science and social studies. Since the start of the program, 121 students have graduated with their GED.
Joshua Moore, a GED graduate, started classes in July 2020.
“I am excited to have completed my GED. My next step is to search for a job opportunity,” he said.
Sonia Roberts, the coordinator for FSS, presented the graduates and commended them for their hard work.
“These graduates have moved forward; they kept going,” Roberts said. “No matter what you face, get back up and keep trying.”
The BVCOG FSS program assists and supports families in the Housing Choice Voucher Program to achieve independence and self-sufficiency through education, career and credit counseling, job seeking and computer skills and other supportive services. The eligible families enter a five-year contract of participation with BVCOG to achieve economic independence.
The HCV program is administered by Public Housing Agencies and they receive funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to administer the housing voucher program.
BVCOG determines the eligibility for area residents and administers the housing vouchers to the families. Eligibility is based on the total annual gross income and size of the family. BVCOG then enters into a contract with the landlord of the families choosing to provide housing assisting payments on behalf of the family. The remaining funds are paid by the family.
In the FSS program, participants also have an opportunity to accrue funds in an interest-bearing escrow account. The account works as a savings account in which the escrow credit, based on increases in earned income of the family, is credited to this account by BVCOG during the term of their five-year contract.
BVCOG may make a portion of this escrow account available to the family during their time in the program to complete interim goals. However, if the family completes its contract and no member of the family is receiving cash welfare assistance, the full amount of the escrow account is paid to the family.
Some of the graduates received a check for their earned escrow funds along with their diploma, including Candice Lister who received $19,428.90 from her escrow account. An excited Lister said she had no idea how much money she was going to get.
“I started the program four years ago. I have five children. I started off where I was paying zero for rent and now of course I am paying more than half. I just worked my up from even obtaining my driver’s license and to full-time employment,” she said.
Lister said during her time in the FSS program she opened several businesses and is currently working on opening another one. She has a retail shop in Somerville and an online shop, and works as a maintenance supervisor at a property management office.
“I run the entire office and that has always been one of my goals," she said. "I started at the very bottom and now I am here.”
Her children range from 5 to 15 years old, and she said they have been a constant motivation in continuing to achieve her goals.
“I just want people to know that you have to have drive and perseverance, and you can literally do anything (you can imagine),” Lister said.
Christy Richardson and Kristina Polk, who are representatives of BVCOG Child Care Services, also presented graduation gifts to Dershika Crawford and Elizabeth Rodriguez.
Harold Womble, the program manager for the Housing Voucher Program, shared encouraging statistics with the graduates to conclude the ceremony.
“After receiving your GED, you are likely to receive $74,000 more a year in annual income. You have higher chances of being hired full time just for having your GED,” he said. “Use that money to grow more money and to make your life better. Believe in yourself. You have to be your own cheerleader and we will be here to help you along the way. I am very excited for each of you. Grab that brass ring and hold onto it. I wish you all the best.”
The 2021 FSS graduates: Delicia Ashley, Alfrika Bosley, Takayius Brown, Amy Butch, Brittany Carroll, Dershika Crawford, Norma Deere, Mirella Deleon, Heather Grothe, Keyana Jenkins, Ericka Johnson, Ladaysha Johnson, Rochandria Johnson, Candice Lister, Chancellor Lucas, Glenda McCormick, Terri McMurray, Ashley Monroe, Easlanika Quinn, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Patricia Thompson and Victoria Urrutia.
The 2021 GED graduates: Claudia Benavides, Kaitlyn Bigelow, Aretha Douglas, Shamar Grant, Christian Hernandez, Clemente Mendez, Joshua Moore, Nicholas Peek and Kendrick Tullous.