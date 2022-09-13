BV cross country: Iola, Burton compete at meets

•Iola’s Gooch grabs top honors: Iola junior Lindsey Gooch was runner-up among 119 entries in the Class A-4A division of the Waco Midway cross country meet last week. Gooch also won the Madisonville meet on Aug. 31.

Also running for Iola at the meets were senior Connor Evans, junior Zoe Campian and sophomore Cotulla Shive. Iola will run at Navasota’s meet Wednesday.

•Burton’s Sigsbee claims third: Burton’s Peyton Sigsbee was third and Hunter Hancock finished ninth at the Lexington Small School Showdown cross country meet last week.

Burton’s junior high team had a trio of runners medal with Shaley Chandler finishing third, Madeline Dowling was 13th and Zach Purvis also was 13th.

