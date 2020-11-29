DAVE SAYS: Don’t let money fights steal your joy

Dear Dave: My husband and I usually have a few disagreements around the holidays when it comes to Christmas spending. Do you have any advice for eliminating this kind of thing, and making the financial side of Christmas a little less stressful? — Kellie

A: I imagine every couple has a few disagreements over Christmas spending. The trick is in how you handle them and come to a compromise you each feel is fair, smart and affordable.

One of the keys is to start talking before you start shopping. Being on the same page — and creating a plan and sticking to it — are great ways to bring peace and togetherness into the picture. Honestly, Christmas spending can be part of your monthly cash flow plan the whole year. Get the picture? I’m talking about living on a written monthly budget. You know Christmas is Dec. 25 every single year, so why not set aside a little each month leading up to the holidays?