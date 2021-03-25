BBB: Protect your personal info while seeking vaccination

COVID-19 vaccines are becoming more available to the public, and Texans are eager to find them. Luckily, online communities are banding together to help individuals locate open appointments. However, these “vaccine hunter” sites can attract scammers looking for vulnerable targets.

One possibility for scammers is to insist on receiving personal information — such as your Social Security or Medicare numbers — before they can schedule an appointment. Scammers also may use these platforms to convince consumers they need to buy the vaccine instead of scheduling an appointment. This provides them with an opportunity to sell fake vaccinations or medications.

Scammers have become skilled in the art of creating fraudulent and look-alike websites. A common tactic with this approach is to use names similar to those of well-known platforms and organizations. A consumer may think they’re on the correct page, but if they look closely, they’ll see small differences that give away the fake site.

Although we are all anxious to get vaccinated and return to normal, search cautiously. Remember these tips from your Better Business Bureau: