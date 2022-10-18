Burton football team earns win via forfeit by Runge

Runge, which competes in District 14-2A Division II along with Snook, Somerville and Burton, is forfeiting its last three games of the regular season due to a lack of players.

Burton, the state’s second-ranked team Class 2A Division II, was supposed to play Runge on Friday in Snook. Burton (8-0, 5-0) will end the regular season at Somerville on Oct. 28.

Runge (1-6, 0-3) lost to Snook 56-6 on Sept. 30 and to Somerville 28-12 last Friday.

Runge has scheduled a 6-man game at San Marcos Academy on Friday.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football first reported the news.