HOLLAND – Holland’s Gavin Cruz rushed for 177 yards to lead the Hornets to a 31-14 victory over the Burton Panthers on Thursday night in a season opener for both.
Burton parlayed a 21-18 victory over Holland in the season opener last year into a 13-1 season, losing to Mart in the Class 2A-II state semifinals.
This was the second straight year Burton had to play at Holland because Burton’s new stadium isn’t ready.
Burton was ranked ninth in the state in 2A-II, while Holland was ranked 19th in 2A-DI.
Allen Academy’s 10th Annual Kickoff Showcase got underway Thursday night at Baker Field with Bellville Faith defeating Waco Texas Wind 61-45 in 6-man football
CLASS 6A
Aldine Eisenhower 18, Katy Morton Ranch 16
Aldine Nimitz 20, Grand Oaks 7
Alvin 49, Aldine 0
Amarillo Tascosa 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 7
Austin Anderson 42, Austin McCallum 0
Baytown Sterling 63, Houston Northbrook 0
Belton 35, Pflugerville Hendrickson 27
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 21, Austin Bowie 14
Cypress Lakes 32, Cypress Ridge 14
EP Americas 44, Las Cruces, N.M. 19
Fort Bend Clements 14, Rosenberg Terry 0
Fort Bend Elkins 53, Houston Bellaire 7
Fort Bend Travis 26, Spring 13
FW Paschal 38, Irving 6
Garland Lakeview Centennial 28, Frisco Memorial 7
Katy Seven Lakes 35, Houston Memorial 28, OT
Keller 37, Abilene Cooper 14
Killeen Harker Heights 57, Killeen Ellison 13
Klein Forest 24, Alief Taylor 16
McAllen 39, Edinburg 23
McAllen Memorial 28, Brownsville Hanna 20
McKinney 23, Longview 21
Mesquite Horn 36, Plano West 12
Richardson Lake Highlands 35, Mesquite Poteet 7
SA Churchill 21, SA Northside Stevens 6
SA Northside Warren 34, Laredo United 14
CLASS 5A
Alice 55, CC King 0
Arlington Seguin 21, Midlothian 7
Austin Crockett 42, SA Highlands 0
Boerne-Champion 37, Laredo United South 27
Carrollton Smith 39, Denton 7
CC Miller 71, Rockport-Fulton 7
Clint Horizon 8, EP Jefferson 0
Denton Ryan 27, New Braunfels 24
Frisco 24, FW Brewer 6
Frisco Centennial 38, Richardson 29
Frisco Heritage 41, Dallas White 14
Frisco Lebanon Trail 24, Princeton 23
Frisco Wakeland 21, Grapevine 13
FW Carter-Riverside 39, Dallas Jefferson 0
FW North Side 36, Dallas Roosevelt 0
Gregory-Portland 25, CC Calallen 7
Houston Milby 61, Pasadena 57
Houston Sterling 42, Houston Spring Woods 7
Humble Kingwood Park 21, Aldine MacArthur 13
Manor 39, Austin LBJ 26
Mansfield Timberview 35, South Grand Prairie 0
North Forney 55, Whitehouse 33
PSJA Memorial 48, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 20
SA Houston 18, San Antonio YMLA 6
SA McCollum 27, SA South San Antonio 0
SA Veterans Memorial 42, SA Harlandale 19
Texarkana Texas 48, Frisco Lone Star 40
CLASS 4A
Canyon 43, Clovis, N.M. 15
Houston Kashmere 50, Sharpstown 0
Houston North Forest 46, Houston Waltrip 13
Houston Scarborough 44, Pro-Vision Academy 0
Kingsville King 21, Robstown 18
Lubbock Estacado 65, Midland Greenwood 51
WF Hirschi 34, Clint 0
CLASS 3A
Bells 34, Muenster 19
CC London 33, Bishop 7
Corsicana Mildred 48, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 0
Daingerfield 53, Gladewater 32
Gladewater Sabine 64, Longview Spring Hill 20
Lyford 36, Port Isabel 29
Millsap 20, Hamilton 7
Taft 41, Skidmore-Tynan 14
Tolar 49, Peaster 9
CLASS 2A
Booker 36, Anton 12
Collinsville 48, Tioga 20
Freer 42, Banquete 16
Gladewater Union Grove 37, Tyler Gorman 14
Holland 31, Burton 14
Price Carlisle 38, Harleton 26
Timpson 50, Beckville 13
CLASS 1A
Bluff Dale 40, Lingleville 26
Claude 56, Roby 6
Jayton 68, Garden City 20
Knox City 34, Westbrook 24
Loop 51, Lubbock Christ The King 31
Lorenzo 54, Wellman-Union 44
Paducah 74, Guthrie 12
Silverton 74, Petersburg 61
Southland 45, Cotton Center 0
Trent 51, Lueders-Avoca 6
Vernon Northside 51, Afton Patton Springs 6
Walnut Springs 49, Ranger 48
Water Valley 60, Abilene Texas Leadership 9
Zephyr 42, Bronte 18
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Giddings State School 60, CC Incarnate Word 14
St. Mary’s Hall 39, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 32
Waco Vanguard 57, Grace 12
OTHER
Alpha Omega 64, Burkeville 14
EP Pebble Hills 24, Canutillo 21
Fort Worth Christian 36, Dublin 13
Gadsden , N.M. 21, El Paso 14
Grayson Christian 46, Savoy 14
Iowa Colony 38, Fort Bend Christian 13
Jersey Village 27, Alief Hastings 13
N. Richland Hills Richland 23, Mansfield Legacy 21
Randle 47, Pasadena Memorial 0
Rio Grande City La Grulla 28, Brownsville Porter 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Houston Northside vs. Houston MSTC, ppd. to Aug 25th.
Wilson vs. Amarillo PCHEA, ccd.