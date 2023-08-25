OPENING NIGHT. It'll be a busy Friday for the Bryan-College Station high school football teams as many will open the season. Rudder will be home to Willis at Merrill Green Stadium, while A&M Consolidated will be at Huntsville and Bryan at Waller. Brazos Christian will be home to Dallas First Baptist and Allen Academy will host BVCHEA. College Station will play Saturday night in Allen against Lucas Lovejoy, while St. Joseph will play Plano Coram Deo Academy on Saturday at Allen Academy.