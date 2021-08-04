BTU aerial inspection to use helicopter, drone

Bryan Texas Utilities is performing an annual aerial inspection of its electric system through Aug. 13.
According to a press release, the contractor that BTU officials hired to do the work will use a helicopter and a drone to inspect the BTU transmission system. Brazos and Burleson county residents may see the low-flying aircraft in the coming days.
"This annual inspection is part of BTU’s efforts to enhance the reliability of the electric system through a preventative maintenance program," the release states.