Bryan will play top-ranked Mansfield Lake Ridge in a three-game Class 6A bi-district series. The opener will be at Lake Ridge at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Lady Viking Field. Game 3, if needed, will be Saturday with time and site to be determined. Lake Ridge, which was the state runner-up last year to San Antonio O’Connor, is 32-0.