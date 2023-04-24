Bryan will play top-ranked Mansfield Lake Ridge in a three-game Class 6A bi-district series. The opener will be at Lake Ridge at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Lady Viking Field. Game 3, if needed, will be Saturday with time and site to be determined. Lake Ridge, which was the state runner-up last year to San Antonio O’Connor, is 32-0.
Bryan to play top-ranked Lake Ridge in playoffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan’s Kyle Kubichek’s never had to travel far when needing baseball advice.
More than 65% of Texans supported a red-flag law as of 2022. Where does the state stand on enacting one?
Texas A&M fifth-year senior Sam Bennett is among 10 semifinalists for the Ben Hogan Award, which goes to the top men’s collegiate golfer b…
Around 900 members of a specialty care gym in Bryan were notified via email last week that their gym, St. Joseph Health MatureWell Lifestyle C…
College Station’s Bryce Clendenin will do whatever is needed to help the Lady Cougars win.