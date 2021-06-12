Bryan softball program to hold summer camp starting Tuesday

The Bryan softball program will hold its 22nd annual camp Tuesday through Thursday at the Bryan High School Softball Complex.
The camp is for student-athletes going into the second through ninth grades and runs from 6-9 p.m. each night. Cost is $70 per player or $50 per player for two or more siblings, and registration will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Campers should bring their gloves and any helmets or bats they prefer to use.
For more information, contact camp director Enrique Luna at 979-209-7997 or via email at enrique.luna@bryanisd.org.