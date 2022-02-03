Bryan school district to remain closed Friday

The Bryan school district announced Thursday that its campuses would remain closed on Friday.

District officials said the forecast indicated that road conditions would remain poor for most of the day Friday, and the decision was made with safety in mind.

All extracurricular activities scheduled for Friday would be canceled.

The district said the two missed days would not have to be made up.

Texas A&M University announced its classes would resume at 10 a.m. Friday. Blinn College said its campuses would remain closed on Friday.