Bryan police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
Bryan police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

One person died Sunday night after a crash involving a motorcycle, Bryan officials said.

The Bryan Police Department said the accident happened in the 1400 block of East William Joel Bryan Parkway near Coulter Drive.

No other details were immediately released.

