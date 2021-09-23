Bryan men sentenced to 50 years in prison on murder charge

A 30-year-old Bryan man was sentenced to 50 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to killing a man in 2019.

Authorities said Cameron Krumrey approached a man who was standing near a car on March 30, 2019, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

Police said footage from a security camera showed Krumrey approaching the man, who backed away. Krumrey then turned his attention to 23-year-old Bryan resident Jose Armando Pina, who was seated in the car, and the two exchanged words. Police said Krumrey fired one gunshot and ran away.

The same video footage showed a car with distinctive markers and damage driving up and down the street before the shooting. A Texas Department of Public Safety analyst reviewed the footage and pinpointed the car as belonging to a woman who lived in the 4000 block of Woodcrest Drive.

The car was stopped in College Station, and authorities said Krumrey and another man were inside. A search led to the discovery of a rifle and a book on counter-surveillance tactics, police said. A search was conducted on the home where Krumrey lives, and authorities said two handguns were found.

Officials said forensic analysis determined one of the guns found had fired the bullet that struck Pina. DNA testing also linked Krumrey to evidence from the crime scene, authorities said.