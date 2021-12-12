 Skip to main content
Bryan mayor wins Salvation Army red kettle challenge
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson once again claimed the top prize in the Salvation Army “Ring-Off” Dec. 4.

Nelson and College Station Mayor Karl Mooney spent one hour ringing the Salvation Army’s red kettle bells in front of Walmart stores in their cities to raise money for the organization.

Nelson raised more than $4,417, while Mooney collected more than $2,636.

Slovacek Foods doubled the donation of each mayor, raising the grand total of donations for the hour to more than $14,106. The money is used for year-round programs that assist residents across Brazos County.

This year was the 15th annual event and the 15th consecutive year that the city of Bryan has won the challenge by collecting more money.

The Salvation Army is still looking for volunteers to ring bells for the red kettle campaign at various locations through Dec. 24. To sign up, visit salvationarmybcs.org.

