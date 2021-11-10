Bryan man facing felony drug charges

A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday after officers reported finding drugs during a search of his Richard Street residence.

Officers reported finding more than 6 pounds of marijuana along with more than 100 suspected THC cartridges, THC wax and other drugs.

Vidal Ferrazas Jr., 34, was charged with possession of marijuana, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years behind bars, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison.

His bail was set at $40,000.