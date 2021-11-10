 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan man facing felony drug charges
0 comments

Bryan man facing felony drug charges

  • 0
Vidal Ferrazas Jr.

Vidal Ferrazas Jr.

A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday after officers reported finding drugs during a search of his Richard Street residence.

Officers reported finding more than 6 pounds of marijuana along with more than 100 suspected THC cartridges, THC wax and other drugs.

Vidal Ferrazas Jr., 34, was charged with possession of marijuana, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years behind bars, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. 

His bail was set at $40,000.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert