Bryan judge placed on administrative leave during investigation
City Council extends leave until Oct. 31

Albert Navarro, presiding judge of Bryan Municipal Court, was placed on paid  administrative leave last week pending a review of only what city officials are calling "an incident," according to a statement from the city of Bryan.

The city said at this time it would "not be appropriate for the city to comment further regarding a personnel matter." 

During a meeting Tuesday evening, the City Council voted to keep Navarro on leave until Oct. 31.

Navarro was born and raised in Waco and graduated from Baylor University, according to the city's website. He graduated from the University of Texas School of Law with a doctor of jurisprudence degree. He received his license to practice law in Texas in 1989 and then moved to Bryan-College Station to start his legal career, the website states.

Navarro was an attorney for legal services representing indigent clients in Brazos and surrounding counties for 13 years. He was a prosecutor for the city from 2003 through 2007. In 2010, he became an associate judge for the Bryan Municipal Court. Navarro has been the presiding judge for the court since 2015. 

