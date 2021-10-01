Bryan ISD recognized with statewide visual arts award

The Bryan school district has been recognized as one of the best districts in the state of visual arts education for the second straight year.

The district was one of 40 across Texas to be named a District of Distinction Award winner by the Texas Art Education Association.

The award signifies a district is providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and reach all learners.

To be considered, districts submitted documentation from the 2020-2021 school year that was scored with a rubric that also considered field experiences, community service and community exhibitions to determine the award winners.

“I am most proud that this was a collective effort by our district's 32 visual arts teachers to meet the requirements set by the TAEA for the District of Distinction,” sBryan ISD Fine Arts Director Pat Corbett said in a release. “The recognition by TAEA is a reflection of the dedication and the great teaching from our teachers that gives our students a creative outlet through the visual arts.”

The district will be recognized at the TAEA conference on Nov. 5 in Round Rock.

TAEA is the largest state professional organization for art educators in the United States.