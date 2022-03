HARKER HEIGHTS – Harker Heights scored all its runs in the sixth inning for a 5-2 victory over the Bryan Lady Vikings in 12-6A softball action Tuesday night.

Bryan (14-7, 5-2), which scored in the fourth, was limited to a pair of hits by Alexis Rodriguez and Kylie Hernandez. The Lady Vikings had three errors, while HH (21-6, 6-1) played flawless defense in moving into a first-place tie with Temple (6-1).