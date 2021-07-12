Bryan council to get first look at proposed budget

Bryan City Council members will get a look at the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget Tuesday.

The council workshop begins at 9 a.m. in the basement training room at the Municipal Office Building. Council members will meet with the Bryan Texas Utilities board regarding the fiscal year 2022 budget and then hear a presentation about Midtown zoning districts.

At 10:30 a.m., the council will move into council chambers and from there the workshop will be viewable at bryantx.gov/channel16. They will discuss the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget, take a break at noon and then return at 12:30 p.m. to continue discussing the budget.

A regular council meeting is also scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Public hearings on the fiscal year 2022 budget and property tax rate will be held toward the end of August and early September.

Go to bryantx.gov to find the meeting agendas.