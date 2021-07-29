Bryan, College Station budget work continues

Bryan and College Station city officials are continuing to work on their respective budgets for the upcoming fiscal year.

Today, the proposed budget for Bryan will be posted on the city website bryantx.gov and will be available to view at Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Copies of the College Station proposed budget have been available at the city secretary’s office, at the Bob & Wanda Meyer Senior and Community Center, and on the city website at cstx.gov/budget.

On Tuesday, the College Station City Council met for a budget public hearing in which one community member expressed concern about drainage problems at Egermont Court. The resident said she would like the matter addressed in the budget. Director of Fiscal Services Mary Ellen Leonard said that the project is currently on the unfunded list and not included in the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget but city staff is getting an estimate for the cost of work needed.

Another special council meeting — in which the College Station council will call the tax rate public hearing — is scheduled for Aug. 3. At that time, the council will discuss the tax rate, decide what rate they want to present during the public hearings, and set the date for the public hearings. College Station council will adopt the budget and tax rate either on Aug. 12 or 26.