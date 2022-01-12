Bryan City Council approves Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies reimbursement agreement

Bryan City Council members approved an agreement between the city and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies in which the company will receive more than $2 million in reimbursement from the city’s portion of the tax revenue per the interlocal agreement with College Station.

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies is planning a 138,000-square-foot expansion that will result in a $300 million capital expenditure and 150 new full-time jobs. Construction on the expansion will begin in January 2023, and is expected to be operational by January 2025.

Lindsey Guindi, the director of strategic projects for the city, said the expansion for Fujifilm in the biocorridor is going to be great for Bryan and College Station.

“Expanding the biotech and manufacturing is going to be an opportunity for our community to continue to grow,” she said. “The jobs that it brings in are also going to be very important for us and good for that side of our town.”

The council also approved awarding the West Villa Maria Road Share Use Path and street lighting design contract to Goodwin-Lasiter-Strong Engineering for $323,000.