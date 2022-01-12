Bryan City Council approves Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies reimbursement agreement

Bryan City Council members approved an agreement between the city and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies in which the company will receive more than $2 million in reimbursement from the city’s portion of the tax revenue per the interlocal agreement with College Station.
Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies is planning a 138,000-square-foot expansion that will result in a $300 million capital expenditure and 150 new full-time jobs. Construction on the expansion will begin in January 2023, and is expected to be operational by January 2025.
Lindsey Guindi, the director of strategic projects for the city, said the expansion for Fujifilm in the biocorridor is going to be great for Bryan and College Station.
“Expanding the biotech and manufacturing is going to be an opportunity for our community to continue to grow,” she said. “The jobs that it brings in are also going to be very important for us and good for that side of our town.”
The council also approved awarding the West Villa Maria Road Share Use Path and street lighting design contract to Goodwin-Lasiter-Strong Engineering for $323,000.
In April, the Texas Transportation Commission awarded funding for the F.M. 1179 Shared Use Path and Lighting Improvements Project. The project includes the construction of a 12-foot wide shared use path along the north side of West Villa Maria Road from F.M. 2818 to Riverside Parkway. City officials say this will provide safe pedestrian access to two schools, a park, multiple neighborhoods, and the large retail center located at the corner of F.M. 2818 and Villa Maria Road. In addition, the installation of this shared use path will mean bicycle traffic will no longer be required to use Villa Maria Road, which has a speed limit of 55 miles per hour.
The city of Bryan is also now certified as a Texas Music Friendly Community between the Texas Music Office within the Office of the Governor and the city. Bryan will join 30 other Texas cities that have earned this designation.
A local advisory board made up of local musicians, music venue owners, a City of Bryan liaison and other local industry representatives was created as another step toward the Music Friendly Community certification, according to city officials.
The board members are Jose Quintana, Joey Dunn, Dary Dega, Marcelo Bussiki, Eli Jones, Fern Jones, Anjuli Renold, Sheree Boegner, Jennifer King, Rachel Postma, Toby Pipes, John Friebele, David and Joey McGee. Alyson Mullins is the community liaison and Zach Huseth is the project coordinator.