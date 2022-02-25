Bryan City Council approves $5.2 million in renovations to Phillips Event Center

Bryan City Council members awarded a number of contracts during a special meeting Friday to renovate Phillips Event Center at Briarcrest for $5.2 million.
During the winter storm last February, low temperatures caused the fire suppression system on the second story of the event center to fail, resulting in extensive water damage throughout the facility, according to city officials.
Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker presented the council with three sets of renovation plans to choose from. Each plan would fix the water damage issues and upgrade and renovate the event center, Walker said.
“Over the last year we have looked at several different options," Walker said after the meeting. "Plan A is returning the facility to essentially like it was before, more of a ‘like kind’ so there isn’t much change to it, and most of that would be covered by insurance. Plan B is something a little grander; it included additional space with more of a focus on wedding venues potentially. Plan C was an option to look at Plan A and expand on it to open up more space so there is more meeting space within the facility.”
The council approved Plan C in which the City of Bryan will cover $1.1 million within its $1.5 million budget amount for the project; insurance will cover the remainder of the $5.1 million total cost, Walker said.
“What we have budgeted [for Plan C] is $1.5 million from the city and adding that into the insurance proceeds," Walker said. "Plan B was going to be significantly more than the $1.5 million, possibly doubling that amount to closer to $3 million or $3.5 million, depending on the total cost of technology and furniture and fixtures. So it would be a significant increase to what has already been budgeted.
“Plan A gets us much closer to what is budgeted, where Plan C is more of a compromise between the two. It does enhance the facility so there will certainly be more meeting space, but it also includes some more furniture, fixtures and equipment, as well as some additional new technology.”
During the meeting, Mayor Andrew Nelson asked Walker to look into the golf simulator room located in the event center. Nelson wanted to know if the wall near the room was structural or not, and whether a golf simulator is needed or if it can be taken out to incorporate more meeting space.
Nelson asked Walker: “If that wall is not a structural wall, then can we maybe add it in later and relook at that wall? Do we need a golf simulator now that we have Big Shots Golf?”
“One of the smaller components in the building is the golf simulator and it is tucked away in a corner almost,” Walker said after the meeting. “The question is do we need a golf simulator knowing that we have the driving range and the putting range? Do we need a golf simulator as well or would it be better to add that space so we have additional meeting space?”
After much debate, it was decided that the golf simulator room would be looked into during the motion to approve Plan C at the meeting.
Walker said once renovations are complete, residents will see multiple changes in the new facility.
“[Residents] will see significant changes because it will all be brand new. They will see new technology, furniture and equipment, walls that have been removed and changed to some degree, new restrooms and all of those things will be improved,” he said. “When they walk in it will be a little bit of surprise to them especially for those who have been to the facility before this happened a year ago. I am fairly confident they are going to be impressed with what they see when they come back.”
Walker said renovations will be complete sometime late this year.
“It will take probably six to eight months so by the end of this calendar year we hope to be done,” he said after the meeting. “There are a number of events that are held there, a lot of non-profits use the facility, associations, and chamber events. Once this facility is up and running again we hope it will turn to a normalcy and have the same sort of venues we have had in the past, with these changes we will have more space so we can have multiple events at a time.”