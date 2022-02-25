Bryan City Council approves $5.2 million in renovations to Phillips Event Center

“What we have budgeted [for Plan C] is $1.5 million from the city and adding that into the insurance proceeds," Walker said. "Plan B was going to be significantly more than the $1.5 million, possibly doubling that amount to closer to $3 million or $3.5 million, depending on the total cost of technology and furniture and fixtures. So it would be a significant increase to what has already been budgeted.

“Plan A gets us much closer to what is budgeted, where Plan C is more of a compromise between the two. It does enhance the facility so there will certainly be more meeting space, but it also includes some more furniture, fixtures and equipment, as well as some additional new technology.”

During the meeting, Mayor Andrew Nelson asked Walker to look into the golf simulator room located in the event center. Nelson wanted to know if the wall near the room was structural or not, and whether a golf simulator is needed or if it can be taken out to incorporate more meeting space.

Nelson asked Walker: “If that wall is not a structural wall, then can we maybe add it in later and relook at that wall? Do we need a golf simulator now that we have Big Shots Golf?”