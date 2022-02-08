Bryan City Council approves 2022 redistricting plan

Bryan City Council members approved a 2022 redistricting plan for the city's single-member council districts and established new single-member district boundary lines based on 2020 Census data for Bryan City Council elections, at their Tuesday night meeting.

According to city officials, data from the 2020 Census reflects that the city's single-member districts no longer comply with the "one person, one vote" principle of the U.S. Constitution.

Therefore, under federal law, the city must redistrict to allow no more than 10% deviation in population figures among the five single-member districts. Using 2020 Census data, the city's current single-member districts have a deviation factor of 26.4 percent, according to city officials.

Working with the law firm Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta, L.L.P., the council approved a 2022 redistricting plan that complies with federal law. Under the proposed redistricting, the percentage variation between the largest and smallest populated districts is 8.19%.

The council adopted the plan so the city can proceed with a special election, which will be held May 7, to fill the vacant seat on the council.