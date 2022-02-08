Bryan City Council approves 2022 redistricting plan

Bryan City Council members approved a 2022 redistricting plan for the city's single-member council districts and established new single-member district boundary lines based on 2020 Census data for Bryan City Council elections, at their Tuesday night meeting.
According to city officials, data from the 2020 Census reflects that the city's single-member districts no longer comply with the "one person, one vote" principle of the U.S. Constitution.
Therefore, under federal law, the city must redistrict to allow no more than 10% deviation in population figures among the five single-member districts. Using 2020 Census data, the city's current single-member districts have a deviation factor of 26.4 percent, according to city officials.
Working with the law firm Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta, L.L.P., the council approved a 2022 redistricting plan that complies with federal law. Under the proposed redistricting, the percentage variation between the largest and smallest populated districts is 8.19%.
The council adopted the plan so the city can proceed with a special election, which will be held May 7, to fill the vacant seat on the council.
The 2020 Census data shows Bryan’s total population as 83,980. The data is as follows: Hispanic, 39.09%; white, 39.56%; African American 15.33%, Asian, 2.4%; American Indian/Alaskan Native, 0.14%; Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, 0.1%; other, 0.45%; and two or more races, 2.9%.
The target district population is 16,796, which is the total population divided by the number of single-member districts; which shows a 10% allowable variation as 1,679.6%, according to city officials.
The approved variance in single-member districts with the new district plan is 1,376%; which shows the total variation as 8.19%, according to those same officials.
“I would like to thank the staff, and for everyone’s concerns and I am proud of what we did today,” councilman Bobby Gutierrez said in support of the redistricting plan.
Among other business, the council:
- Approved the purchase of a new ambulance for the Bryan Fire Department in the amount of $240,927.
- Presented Donna Adcock, who is Flynn Adcock’s widow, with a Texas flag flown over the state capitol in memory of councilmember Adcock. Mayor Andrew Nelson presented the flag on behalf of State Representative John Raney of the Texas House Resolution. Nelson also held a moment of silence in honor of Adcock.
- Heard a presentation by councilman Prentiss Madison, recognizing the service and contributions of African Americans on the City Council, in honor of Black History Month. Madison recognized alderman Willis VanHook, former commissioner, councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Harmon ‘Son’ Bell and former councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Ples Turner. Madison also recognized former councilmember Edward L. Aycox Sr., former councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Annette Stephney and his father, former councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Paul Madison Sr.
- Nelson recognized Madison, who will serve on the council through November, and said "he is involved with multiple organizations including the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley, Bryan Rotary Club and the Carver Kemp Neighborhood Association.”