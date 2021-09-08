Bryan City Council adopts $442 million fiscal year 2022 budget

Bryan City Council adopted a $442 million fiscal year 2022 budget on Tuesday. Officials have said that the document reflects an economy that is recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fiscal year 2022 budget of $442.67 million is an increase of 6.6%, or $27.5 million, from last year’s total of $415.12 million. The document states that the increase in expenditures is based on the assumption that the economy will continue to recover from the impacts of the pandemic and the city will return to a more typical routine.
There are no rate increases for water, wastewater or electric utilities in the proposed budget.
“I think the budget covers the things we need to accomplish and it covers the things that a growing city has to be doing,” Mayor Andrew Nelson said following the special meeting.
The budget includes projections and states that fiscal year 2022 hotel occupancy tax revenues are expected to be $1.6 million — a 70.8% increase over the fiscal year 2021 adopted revenues. The city is also projecting that fiscal year 2022 sales tax revenue will be $24.8 million, which is $2.29 million, or 10.2%, more than the fiscal year 2021 budget. The sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2021 is expected to come in at $24.5 million.
The proposed budget includes a spend down in the general fund of about $8 million, essentially meaning that the budgeted expenditures are about $8 million higher than the projected revenues. Chief Financial Officer Will Smith said earlier this summer that the projects covered by that spend down will be one-time costs that will be paid off using funds accumulated in past years.
Some of the main projects covered by the $8 million spend down include the items regarding the Travis Bryan Midtown Park, funds for EPMC to manage the Palace and Queen theaters downtown, repairs at the Phillips Event Center and the replacement of public safety radios for police and fire department employees.
When the FY21 budget was adopted, it included a hiring freeze that Smith said in a past interview was held through about February. The freeze included seven voluntary vacancies and several other temporary positions across city departments. The seven vacancies are budgeted to be filled in FY22 and include a city marshal, a traffic signal tech, a parks and recreation athletics supervisor and more.
Six other positions are also budgeted to be added in FY22, including a legal administrative assistant, an engineering inspector and a combination building inspector.
Councilmembers also voted in support of keeping the property tax rate the same at $0.629 per $100.00 assessed valuation, but they will take a final vote to adopt the rate at a Sept. 14 meeting.
There were past discussions earlier in the budget process about reducing the tax rate. Councilman Bobby Gutierrez brought the topic up again Tuesday to highlight that the council ultimately agreed not to lower the rate at this time largely due to various uncertainties related to the pandemic and since there are multiple large projects that the city is currently involved in.
In the meeting, Nelson said that lowering the tax rate could potentially be a discussion next year when there is less uncertainty.
Though the tax rate is staying the same, if it is adopted next week there will still be a 2.75% increase in the tax revenue that the city receives since property values have been rising.
Additionally, 70% of the city’s increase in revenues is coming from new construction, Nelson said.
“A world class university requires a world class community,” Nelson said following the meeting. “There are a lot of wants, but there's also a lot of needs. We're trying to balance that with our citizens. So I think the budget accomplishes those goals. I feel very good about the result and I think we're in a fiscally prudent position with the city.”
The new budget will take effect at the start of the fiscal year on Oct. 1.