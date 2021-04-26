 Skip to main content
Bryan baseball team beats Ellison 4-3
Bryan baseball team beats Ellison 4-3

The Bryan baseball team scored four runs in the first inning and held on for a 4-3 win over Killeen Ellison in District 12-6A play on Monday at Viking Field.

Mason Ruiz earned the win on Senior Night, striking out seven and allowing five hits and two walks in seven innings. Ruiz went 2 for 3 to lead the Viking hitters, along with Reid Russ (1-3, 2 RBIs), Hunter Harlin (1-3, RBI) and Kyle Kubichek (1-3).

The Vikings (12-13, 6-7) remain sixth in 12-6A, a game behind Ellison and Temple, who are tied for fourth. Belton and Harker Heights have already clinched playoff spots. Copperas Cove is in third.

Bryan will wrap up the regular season at Harker Heights at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

