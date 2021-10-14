Bryan artist wins national contest

A painting by Brazos Valley Center for Independent Living board member Kathyna Hatla has been named a winner in the annual National Disability Employment Awareness Month poster art competition.

The posters from the contest are displayed in businesses across the nation to promote public awareness and education about the importance of inclusion and equal access for people with disabilities.

Hatla's poster, titled "In Our Hands," will be on permanent display in the Office of the Governor's Committee on People with Disabilities.

Hatla, a Bryan resident, has been painting oil on canvas for more than 20 years.