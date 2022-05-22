Bringing Together a Blended Family

Dear Annie: I am writing in response to “Survivor of Domestic Violence,” who is not sure how much to reveal about her prior relationship on dates. I’m 63 and was in an abusive marriage for 28 years. I finally had the courage to leave and break this cycle. My mother and I were both beaten by my father. I didn’t understand what respect was. My father pushed my mother down when she was pregnant for not walking upstairs fast enough. That was my first encounter with domestic violence. I was 5 years old. I was upset with her for not “minding” what Dad said.

I’ve been divorced for seven years. I first worked on myself and making sure my adult kids were on the right path. My daughter and I became domestic violence advocates, and I volunteer at the domestic violence charity where I live. My son is getting his master’s in neuropsychology.

I have just started dating also, and I agree that sharing this is very important, but personal information should be shared when you are ready. Sometimes, people can use your vulnerabilities against you. I’ve learned to listen to my gut; if it doesn’t feel right, it’s probably a correct feeling. Move on. — Learned My Lesson

Dear Learned My Lesson: Congratulations on getting out of a bad situation and building a healthy life for you and your kids. It shows strength and resilience, and it is no doubt an inspiring example for your children and for countless readers.

Dear Annie: When I married my husband, it was me and my 17-year-old daughter. My husband had two grown daughters, a 36- and a 38-year-old who lived with their mother. Now, after seven years of marriage, one daughter is asking if she could live with us if she got into a bind. It’s totally awkward because I don’t really know her that well and she really didn’t have a relationship with him until a year ago. She’s been living on her own for a year, and her relationship with her mother is strained.

My issue is with him comparing our children’s situation. He questions why his daughter shouldn’t be able to come stay with us if she got into a bind because my daughter lives with us. I told him my daughter has always lived with us from the beginning, and now it’s a problem. I don’t know what to do. — Family Drama

Dear Family Drama: When you and your husband got married, you became one blended family and committed to accepting both of your children into your beautiful new life. Open your heart to your husband’s daughter; there is no need to be the wicked stepmother.

Dear Annie: I have done everything I can to win some friends.

I have, for my whole adult life, coasted on the coattails of a dominant best friend or my charismatic ex-husband to befriend others.

Once they made the contact, I was able to come out of my shell a little and continue nurturing the friendships. However, I divorced my ex-husband due to his drug abuse, and his abuse toward me, but he lied to all of our friends, and they all believed his story. I was too modest and private to tell anyone the truth.

This was five years ago. The one friend who I did keep, my “partner in crime,” so to speak, moved to a location that is two hours away from me, and he became rededicated to his children and new girlfriend. This has meant that I am less able to have him all to myself. I have no one else.

Friday I’ll be reading my work at a local art walk. I’m not just seeing this as an opportunity to make some contacts. How do I, at 52, reach out to strangers and develop new friends? — Lonely Writer

Dear Lonely Writer: I am sorry that you are feeling so alone. Congratulations on reading your work locally and putting yourself out there. Just that act alone should tell you that you are getting closer to making friends and meeting like-minded people. You could also join different groups in hobbies that interest you.

If there are any charities that you are passionate about volunteering for, that is always a good way to meet like-minded people. But let your expectations go of having a ton of friends. Quality is always better than quantity in friendships, and if you continue to pursue your passions, you will no doubt meet people who will become your friends.

