TRUMP:Former President Donald Trump appealed a New York jury's verdict Thursday a warding $5 million to a magazine columnist after the jurors concluded Trump sexually abused her in the 1990s and defamed her last October.

CHURCH ATTACK:Aman accused of killing one person and wounding five others during a shooting at a Southern California church luncheon last year was charged Thursday with dozens of federal hate crimes in connection with the attack, which investigators said was motivated by political hatred of Taiwan, where he grew up.

GAZA:Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip killed two militant commanders on Thursday,while Palestinian rocket fire killed a 70-year-old man in the first fatality inside Israel amid the current wave of fighting. The continuing bloodshed, which has left 29 Palestinians dead, came despite Egyptian efforts to broker a cease fire.

CHOKEHOLD KILLING:Manhattan prosecutors said Thursday that they will bring criminal charges against a man killed an unruly passenger with a chokehold aboard a New York City subway train, a death that stirred outrage and debates about the response to mental illness in the nation's largest transit system.

ECONOMY:The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week rose to its highest level in a year and a half, the Labor Department said Thursday. Meanwhile, the Labor Department also reported wholesale prices in the United States rose modestly last month.

FEINSTEIN: Senate Democrats advanced three of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees along party lines Thursday after weeks of delay due to California Sen. Dianne Feinstein's extended absence.