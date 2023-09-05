CLIMATE SUMMIT: The first African Climate Summit opened Monday in Nairobi, Kenya, with heads of state and others asserting a stronger voice on a worldwide issue that affects their continent the most even though its 1.3 billion people contribute to global warming the least.

MILITARY EXERCISES: Russia has likely proposed that North Korea participate in three-way naval exercises with China, according to a lawmaker who attended a closed-door briefing Monday in Seoul, South Korea, with the director of South Korea's top spy agency.

CONNECTICUT: A tractor trailer carrying over 8,000 gallons of gasoline along Interstate 84 overturned and burst into flames late Sunday after an accident, shutting down the highway overnight as the fire burned down. Three people were taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

GABON: Gabon's new military leader, Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, was sworn in as the head of state Monday less than a week after ousting the president whose family had ruled the Central African nation for more than five decades. Oligui promised to organize free, transparent and credible elections.

CAIRO: Sudan's top military general, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, held talks Monday in Juba, South Sudan, with South Sudan President Salva Kiir on his second trip abroad since the war in his country started earlier this year. In April, simmering tensions between the military and the powerful paramilitary exploded into open fighting in the capital and elsewhere.