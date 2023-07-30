WAGNER: Over 100 mercenaries in the Russian-linked Wagner group in Belarus moved close to a strategic stretch of Polish territory between Belarus and the Russian territory Kaliningrad, the prime minister of Poland, a European Union and NATO member, said Saturday.

FOOD PROGRAM: The United Nations had to cut food, cash payments and assistance to millions of people in many countries because its donations plummeted by about half, an official said Friday.

EXPLOSION: An explosion Saturday at a fireworks warehouse in Thailand killed at least 10 people and wounded at least 118 others, officials said. Residents of over 200 households were affected.

BOOK BANS: A federal judge on Saturday temporarily blocked Arkansas from enforcing a law that would have allowed criminal charges against librarians and booksellers for providing "harmful" materials to minors.

PRESIDENT'S SON: Colombian police arrested Nicolas Petro, the president's son, Saturday in a high-profile money laundering probe into funds he allegedly collected from convicted drug traffickers during last year's presidential campaign.

FLORIDA: The oldest historically Black collegiate fraternity in the U.S., Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, said this past week it is relocating a planned 2025 convention from Florida because of what it described as Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration's "harmful, racist and insensitive" policies.