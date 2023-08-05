NIGER COUP: Niger's military junta severed military agreements with former colonial ruler France, fired some ambassadors and warned citizens to watch for foreign armies and spies. A regional delegation's efforts at negotiation quickly deadlocked, as defense chiefs from the region finalized an intervention plan Friday.

FLORIDA: The College Board told Florida schools Thursday they should not offer its Advanced Placement psychology course to students, citing guidance from state officials to exclude content on sexual orientation and gender identity, the board's latest clash with GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration.

WEST BANK: Israeli security forces killed an 18-year-old Palestinian during a military raid into the northern West Bank on Friday, Palestinian health officials said, while another Palestinian was killed when Israeli settlers stormed a village and sparked fighting with residents.

SOUTH KOREA: South Korean police detained a man suspected of stabbing a high school teacher Friday in the city of Daejeon, a day after a separate attack wounded 14 people.

CHRISTIE: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie became the second 2024 Republican presidential hopeful to visit Ukraine, meeting Friday with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, touring ravaged villages and saying the U.S. should continue to help the country fend off Russia's attacks.

SLOVENIA: Torrential rains and heavy floods ravaged Slovenia on Friday, killing at least three people, cutting off roads and bridges and surging into buildings. Slovenia's prime minister described the devastation as "catastrophic."

— Associated Press