MEXICO CITY:Mexican prosecutors announced Saturday night that they are withdrawing a case against a woman who was sentenced to six years in prison for killing a man as he raped and attacked her. In a ruling last week that touched off a public outcry, a court in Mexico State said that while it agreed 23-year-old Roxana Ruiz was raped in 2021, it found her guilty of homicide with "excessive use of legitimate defense."

NEW TRIAL:A new trial was ordered for a man who spent more than a decade and a half on Ohio's death row in the 2006 death of the 3-year-old son of his former live-in girlfriend. Lamont Hunter, 54, was convicted of aggravated murder, child endangering and rape in the death of Trustin Blue. Prosecutors agreed to a new trial after the deputy coroner who initially ruled the boy's death a homicide changed that opinion two years ago after reviewing evidence she hadn't previously been given.

MINNEAPOLIS:The city of Minneapolis has agreed to a $700,000 settlement with family members who were locked inside two squad cars when police killed their father, 52-year-old Chiasher Vue, after officers refused their offers to try to help calm him down. A federal judge ruled that officers were justified in shooting Vue after he pointed a rifle at them on Dec. 15, 2019.

SOUTH KOREA:South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday pledged more cooperation in building stable industrial supply chains and addressing the challenges posed by nuclear-armed North Korea as they met in Seoul after the Group of Seven meetings in Japan.

HEZBOLLAH:The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah put on a show of force Sunday, extending a rare media invitation to one of its training sites in southern Lebanon, where its forces staged a simulated military exercise.

NORTHERN IRELAND:Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein made sweeping gains in Northern Ireland's local elections, repeating its success from last year's assembly elections, when it became the largest party for the first time. Michelle O'Neill, Sinn Fein's vice president, said the results were "momentous."