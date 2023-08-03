METS: Max Scherzer said he waived his no-trade clause after finding out the team was shifting its focus to 2025 and beyond after having conversations with general manager Billy Eppler and owner Steve Cohen.

YANKEES: Domingo Germán voluntarily entered inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse, the team announced Wednesday. The righthander, who threw a perfect game June 28, was placed on the restricted list two days before his 31st birthday.

WHITE SOX: Closer Liam Hendriks had season-ending Tommy John surgery on Wednesday after coming back from cancer earlier this year. He went 2-0 with a save in five appearances.

BLUE JAYS: Shortstop Bo Bichette was placed on the 10-day IL because of patellar tendonitis in his right knee. The American League batting leader is hitting.321 this season with 144 hits.

CUBS: Right-hander Marcus Stroman was placed on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Monday, due to inflammation in his right hip.

MARLINS: To welcome new acquisition Jake Burger, Miami offered $5 hamburgers on Wednesday during its game against the Phillies.