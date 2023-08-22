FIRES SPREAD: Major wildfires burned Monday in Greece and in Spain's Canary Islands, with hot, dry and windy conditions hampering the efforts of hundreds of firefighters battling the blazes.

MIGRANT ATTACKS: Border guards in Saudi Arabia fired machine guns and launched mortars at Ethiopians trying to cross from Yemen, likely killing hundreds of unarmed migrants in recent years, Human Rights Watch said in a report released Monday.

TRANS HEALTH: A federal judge blocked Georgia from enforcing part of a new law that bans doctors from starting hormone therapy for transgender people under 18 in a ruling issued Sunday.

AMAZON: With more than 90% of the ballots counted Monday, Ecuadorians voted against drilling for oil in a protected area of the Amazon, which will require the state oil company to end its operations in a region home to two tribes and a rich biodiversity.

STORM RISK: Tropical Storm Franklin churned through the Caribbean Sea on Monday as authorities in Haiti and the Dominican Republic warned residents to prepare for landslides and heavy floods. Franklin was expected to make landfall late Tuesday.

WEST BANK: A suspected Palestinian attacker killed an Israeli woman and seriously wounded a man in the West Bank on Monday, Israeli authorities said, as violence flared two days after a shooting that killed two Israelis. Later Monday, eight Palestinians were injured during an Israeli army raid.