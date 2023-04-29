SUDAN:Explosions and gunfire rocked Sudan's capital, Khartoum, and twin city Omdurman early Friday despite the extension of a fragile truce, residents said. International mediators intensified pressure on the rival generals to enter talks to end the crisis.

TRANSGENDER CARE:Montana Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill Friday to ban gender-affirming medical care for young transgender people — the battle over which ended with the removal of a trans lawmaker, Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr, from the House floor.

GUNS:Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed four gun control bills Friday, amid a nationwide surge in violent crime and mass shootings. Gun rights groups sued to reverse two measures: raising the buying age for any gun from 18 to 21, arid establishing a three-day waiting period between the purchase and receipt of a gun.

ETHANOL WAIVER:Fuel stations throughout the U.S. will be able to sell gasoline blended with 15% ethanol during the summer under an emergency waiver the Environmental Protection Agency issued Friday.

RUSSIA:Russian authorities cracked down on more human rights groups, ordering one to shut down and raiding the homes of advocates from another, the latest steps in a clampdown since Russia invaded Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin signed amendments Friday to allow life imprisonment as punishment for treason.

HELICOPTERS CRASH:Military investigators headed to Alaska on Friday, a day after two helicopters collided, killing three soldiers and injuring a fourth. The U.S. Army grounded noncritical aviators for training after that incident and another such crash in Kentucky killed 12 in the past month.