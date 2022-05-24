Bridge scores

Pebble Creek Duplicate
May 18
1 Gloria Bazer and Richard Duble
2 Nick Pace and Joy Pruett
Star Duplicate
May 20
N/S
1 Richard Duble and Nick Pace
2 Beth Coker and R. J. Englert
E/W
1 Cindy Dubois and Richard Imlay
2 Lynda Shepard and Josephine Williamson
May 23
N/S
1 R. J.. Englert and Fred Mueller
2 Cindy Dubois and Rose Van Meter
E/W
1 Kathy Dickson and Billie Elmendorf
2 Ann Fleischer and Lynda Shepard
Duplicate bridge meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9:30 a m at Pebble Creek Country Club.