 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bridge scores

  • 0

Pebble Creek Duplicate

May 18

1 Gloria Bazer and Richard Duble

2 Nick Pace and Joy Pruett

Star Duplicate

May 20

N/S

1 Richard Duble and Nick Pace

2 Beth Coker and R. J. Englert

E/W

1 Cindy Dubois and Richard Imlay

2 Lynda Shepard and Josephine Williamson

May 23

N/S

1 R. J.. Englert and Fred Mueller

2 Cindy Dubois and Rose Van Meter

E/W

1 Kathy Dickson and Billie Elmendorf

2 Ann Fleischer and Lynda Shepard

People are also reading…

Duplicate bridge meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9:30 a m at Pebble Creek Country Club.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert