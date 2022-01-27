Breyer leaves a court more conservative than one he joined

WASHINGTON — In the nearly 30 years that Justice Stephen Breyer has spent on the Supreme Court, it has been conservative, then more conservative and now much more conservative.

The court's rapid rightward shift in recent years was a change for the liberal jurist, who early in his career sat with the same group of eight other justices for more than a decade. But Breyer, who announced his retirement Thursday, said repeatedly that the court should not be seen as political. Judges, he liked to say, are not “junior-league politicians.”

In recent years, as his more moderate colleagues were replaced by more conservative ones, Breyer seemed in public to maintain his good-humored nature. But there were occasional glimpses of frustration that he couldn't get conservatives to see things from his point of view, and that the court was moving too quickly to the right.

Those frustrations surfaced in 2007. It was a year after the departure of Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the court's first female justice and a moderate who was replaced by the more conservative Justice Samuel Alito. Breyer had found himself on the losing end of a string of 5-4 rulings during the term. He was grim.