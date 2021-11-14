Brenham business owner named to Brazos River Authority Board of Directors

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Christine Giese of Brenham to the Brazos River Authority Board of Directors.

Giese is the owner and president of BENCOR, a printed circuit board manufacturing and assembly company she started in her living room in 1992.

The board oversees the control, storage, preservation and distribution of the storm and flood waters of the Brazos River and its tributary streams, as well as develops groundwater resources in the Brazos River basin.

Giese's term on the board will expire Feb. 1, 2027.