 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brenham business owner named to Brazos River Authority Board of Directors
0 comments

Brenham business owner named to Brazos River Authority Board of Directors

  • 0

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Christine Giese of Brenham to the Brazos River Authority Board of Directors.

Giese is the owner and president of BENCOR, a printed circuit board manufacturing and assembly company she started in her living room in 1992.

The board oversees the control, storage, preservation and distribution of the storm and flood waters of the Brazos River and its tributary streams, as well as develops groundwater resources in the Brazos River basin.

Giese's term on the board will expire Feb. 1, 2027.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert