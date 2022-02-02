Brenham boys basketball team beats College Station

BRENHAM — Brenham’s Jamey Rogers scored 13 points and Kaden Watts added 12 to power the Cubs to a 57-44 victory over the College Station Cougars in District 19-5A boys basketball play Tuesday night.
Delvin Gantt added 10 points for Brenham (11-20, 3-9), hitting a trio of 3-pointers in the second half.
Josh Peil had 16 points for College Station (11-16, 6-6).
Brenham 57, College Station 44
COLLEGE STATION (11-16, 6-6 in 19-5A) — Josh Peil 11, Byron Johnson Jr. 6, Grayson Fowler 6, Joey Touissant 6, Jackson Verdugo 6, Jared DaVerna 4, Traylen Suel 4, Cody Dixon 1.
BRENHAM (11-20, 3-9) — Jamey Rogers 13, Kaden Watts 13, Delvin Gantt 10, Josiah Ferguson 7.
College Station 12 14 15 3 — 44
Brenham 20 13 19 5 — 57