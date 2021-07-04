Winkelmanns establish endowed scholarship at Blinn College

Nathan and Darla Winkelmann have established an endowed scholarship at Blinn College in honor of their daughters Courtney and Carlee, both of whom graduated from Blinn.

Nathan Winkelmann graduated from Blinn College in 1975 and opened Buccaneer Food Store a few blocks from the college’s Brenham campus. He was inducted into the Blinn College Hall of Honor in 2013 and was a longtime member of the Blinn College Foundation Board of Directors.

Carlee was a pitcher on the Blinn softball team, earning National Junior College Athletic Association All-America honors in 2009. Courtney was an education major at Blinn and member of the dance team.

The scholarship, created through a $15,000 donation, is earmarked for education majors and members of the softball team.

Blinn College Foundation endowed scholarships are available to incoming and returning students from a range of backgrounds, majors and experiences. More information is available at www.blinn.edu/foundation or by calling 979-830-4017.

Current high school and college students can apply for all Blinn scholarships at www.blinn.edu/scholarships.