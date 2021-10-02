Why to sing praises when you don’t feel like singing

Every Sunday morning before I stand up to preach, I take my seat on the left side of our church’s auditorium. From where I sit, I have a good view of the people in the congregation. While I know that I ought to concentrate on singing, I sometimes find myself watching the people around me during our worship time. Although some people don’t sing at all, others sing enthusiastically. They keep their eyes focused on the worship leader or the lyrics, and they even raise their hands or close their eyes.
Sometimes, when I see a person singing praise songs with that sort of abandon, I think, “Wow, that person must really be feeling the goodness of God right now. She’s responding to a feeling that God has been good to her, so she’s singing wholeheartedly.” And quite often that’s true: sometimes we sing because we are in a joyful frame of mind, and we respond accordingly.
But that’s not always true. Sometimes we sing aloud because we don’t currently feel the goodness of God. But we want to, and we need to. One reason that we sing is so that we can connect what we believe about Jesus with what we feel about him. Singing reflects our emotions, of course. But singing does something else: it evokes our emotions. Sometimes we sing because we feel a certain way about God, but sometimes we sing because we want to feel a certain way about God.
In those moments, our songs become more like prayers, as well as affirmations of what is true about God. We are essentially praying, “God, this is who you say you are. Will you remind me of it, and help me to believe it? Because right now I’m not sure whether I do or not.” Singing is often the musical equivalent of “I do believe. Help my unbelief” (Mark 9:24).
Nobody is immune to feeling distant from God. Nobody is immune to doubt, to struggle, or to pain. Not even pastors such as me. When I’m struggling with those things, I don’t always feel like listening to worship songs and singing along. When I hear a song about how Jesus is my living hope, or how God is a good, good Father, I might feel resistant to singing about things I’m not feeling. I am tempted to fold my arms and close my mouth.
But I’ve learned something important about those moments: Those are the moments when I really need to sing. So I try to sing anyway, and I sing loudly. There’s often something powerful in singing the truth about God even when I’m not feeling it. Quite often, by some miracle of God’s spirit, singing reminds me of what is true about God and helps me to believe it again. The singing transforms my heart and my mind. Or more accurately, the Holy Spirit uses songs to transform me.
So sometimes we sing because we feel that God is close to us, and we’re responding to him joyfully. But sometimes we need to sing because we don’t feel him close at all. In those moments, maybe the best thing we can do to fight that darkness in our souls is to sing songs about the light, and wait for his spirit to fill our hearts with his joy and peace once more.
Matt Morton is the teaching pastor at the Creekside Campus of Grace Bible Church in College Station.