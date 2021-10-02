Why to sing praises when you don’t feel like singing

Every Sunday morning before I stand up to preach, I take my seat on the left side of our church’s auditorium. From where I sit, I have a good view of the people in the congregation. While I know that I ought to concentrate on singing, I sometimes find myself watching the people around me during our worship time. Although some people don’t sing at all, others sing enthusiastically. They keep their eyes focused on the worship leader or the lyrics, and they even raise their hands or close their eyes.

Sometimes, when I see a person singing praise songs with that sort of abandon, I think, “Wow, that person must really be feeling the goodness of God right now. She’s responding to a feeling that God has been good to her, so she’s singing wholeheartedly.” And quite often that’s true: sometimes we sing because we are in a joyful frame of mind, and we respond accordingly.

But that’s not always true. Sometimes we sing aloud because we don’t currently feel the goodness of God. But we want to, and we need to. One reason that we sing is so that we can connect what we believe about Jesus with what we feel about him. Singing reflects our emotions, of course. But singing does something else: it evokes our emotions. Sometimes we sing because we feel a certain way about God, but sometimes we sing because we want to feel a certain way about God.