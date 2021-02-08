What to know about gingivitis in pets

Until gingivitis reaches a more advanced stage, it can be difficult for pet owners to detect on their own and their animal may not exhibit any symptoms. As such, it’s important that pets are regularly checked for signs of gingivitis by their veterinarian.

Just like in humans, gingivitis is caused by plaque buildup on the tooth. This plaque is made of food, saliva and bacteria. Through an interaction between these foreign bacteria and the body’s immune system, enzymes are released that break down the gum tissue, leading to inflammation.

At more advanced stages, this can lead to chronic pain and gum erosion.

“If left untreated, gingivitis leads to perodiontis, or inflammation and destruction of the hard tissues around the tooth,” Dodd said.

In addition to increasing the potential for heart, kidney and liver disease, unchecked gingivitis may result in missing teeth and bone loss, in severe cases.

Luckily, gingivitis can be easily prevented through routine oral care habits. Dodd recommends brushing your pet’s teeth daily to remove harmful bacteria and prevent a buildup of plaque.